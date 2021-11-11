Warriors' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gary Payton II wrapped his college career in 2016. He has been searching for a permanent NBA home ever since.

It's possible he still doesn't have one, by the way. The Warriors waived him before the season started and then re-signed him to a one-year deal that won't fully guarantee before January. If his offense fails him as it has in the past, his start could soon be forgotten.

That isn't said to diminish he is doing but rather to pinpoint how surprising this is. He has the widest net differential on the team, which sits at a wholly ridiculous plus-27.2 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. The defense gets predictably stingy when he hits the hardwood, but the offense gets a few extra peps in its step too thanks to his energy, activity and explosive athleticism.

After topping double-digit minutes once in his first six outings, he has played at least 17 minutes in each of his past four tilts. If he keeps influencing things on defense, on the glass and above the rim, his role has a chance to increase going forward.