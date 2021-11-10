3 Reasons to Still Believe in the Raiders

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Giants out of their bye week on Sunday.

The Raiders are now 2-3 since they opened the campaign with three consecutive wins, but so much has changed between now and then.

Jon Gruden was let go of his head coaching duties and Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette were released in the last two weeks.

Las Vegas has been through a lot off the field in the last month. The good news for the Raiders is they still have time to refocus on their playoff push.

That can start on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that is vital to the AFC West race and for seeding in the AFC postseason hunt.

Because of losses elsewhere, the Raiders enter Week 10 as the No. 5 seed in the AFC standings, and they could solidify their spot in the playoff race with a win at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.