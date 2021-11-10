3 Reasons to Still Believe in the RaidersNovember 10, 2021
3 Reasons to Still Believe in the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Giants out of their bye week on Sunday.
The Raiders are now 2-3 since they opened the campaign with three consecutive wins, but so much has changed between now and then.
Jon Gruden was let go of his head coaching duties and Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette were released in the last two weeks.
Las Vegas has been through a lot off the field in the last month. The good news for the Raiders is they still have time to refocus on their playoff push.
That can start on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that is vital to the AFC West race and for seeding in the AFC postseason hunt.
Because of losses elsewhere, the Raiders enter Week 10 as the No. 5 seed in the AFC standings, and they could solidify their spot in the playoff race with a win at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Upcoming Schedule Is Favorable
Let's talk about something positive for a team that has been through a lot of negative things lately.
Las Vegas plays three of its next four games on home soil. Kansas City, Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team come to Allegiant Stadium during that stretch.
The Raiders' only road game in the next four games is a Thanksgiving Day trip to face the Dallas Cowboys, who looked awful against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
All of the Raiders' next four opponents have displayed flaws at some point this season. Kansas City's defense allowed at least 27 points in three of its four road trips, Cincinnati just got blown out by Cleveland and Washington is average at best with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.
For the Raiders to start that run strong, they need to make Patrick Mahomes feel uncomfortable in the pocket.
Maxx Crosby's main assignment will be to wreak havoc on the Kansas City offensive line and force Mahomes into committing a turnover or two. Las Vegas forced seven turnovers in its last three games.
Cincinnati has become susceptible to turnovers as well, as it turned the ball over in each of its last five games. Cleveland forced three takeaways against the Bengals in Week 9.
All is not lost yet for the Raiders, and if they win at least two of their next three home games, they should be in good shape heading into the stretch run.
The AFC Is Still Wide Open
Every team above .500 in the AFC has an opportunity to make the playoffs.
Outside of the Tennessee Titans, none of the main contenders in the conference have been consistently good over the last month.
The poor form of certain teams combined with a handful of upsets has muddied the waters of the AFC playoff picture.
Las Vegas holds the top wild-card position, but it also holds the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Raiders beat the Chargers in Week 18 and continue to produce divisional wins, they could have the tiebreaker to win the AFC West.
If not, the Raiders just have to perform better than two or three teams each week to avoid being anywhere from seventh to 10th on the final day of the regular season.
Las Vegas is in fifth over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a 4-1 conference record. Two of the Raiders' three losses came to NFC teams.
The Chiefs and Bengals are a half-game back of the Raiders at 5-4. If they win their next two games, the Raiders will create some much-needed separation in the wild-card race.
Derek Carr Is Having Another Career Best Season
Any team can stay in the postseason race with solid quarterback play.
Derek Carr is on pace for his fourth consecutive 4,000-yard passing season, and he should set a career high in passing yards.
Carr might not need the extra regular-season game to eclipse his 4,103 passing yards from last season. He is more than halfway there at the midway point of the Raiders' season.
Carr has 2,565 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and a 67.3 completion percentage, which was his exact number last season.
Las Vegas' offensive strategy had to be altered a bit after Ruggs' release, but Carr still has Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow to rely on, as well as Josh Jacobs in the ground game.
If Carr works on his chemistry with Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones and recent signing DeSean Jackson, the Raiders passing attack should continue to hum along at its current pace.
If Carr continues to play well, the Raiders will be competitive in every game in a league that is dictated by quarterback play.