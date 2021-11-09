College Football Playoff Rankings 2021: Week 11 Top 25 Poll Twitter Reaction

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Head-to-head wins matter to the College Football Playoff committee, or do they?

The second rankings release of the season left everyone's minds in a pretzel because of the configuration of four members of the top seven.

The Oregon Ducks were placed ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who they beat at Ohio Stadium back in September.

Head-to-head logic went out the window just a few spots down the order, as the Michigan Wolverines were put one spot ahead of the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State, who fell from No. 3 to No. 7, lost to the Purdue Boilermakers one week after it came from behind to beat its in-state conference rival.

The bizarre decisions left college football writers with many thoughts to ponder. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Athlon Sports' Brian Fischer made their opinions known on the matter:

ESPN's Bill Connelly also added his thoughts the head-to-head results conundrum:

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel added another wrinkle to the discussion, as he noted both the Wolverines and Spartans have to play Ohio State in back-to-back weeks in November:

Ohio State plays Michigan State on November 20 and then it heads to Michigan Stadium on November 27. If it beats both teams, the head-to-head discussion will be rendered useless and the Buckeyes will be one win away from the playoffs.

The Buckeyes head into Week 11 one spot ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coached by former Buckeye Luke Fickell.

Cincinnati moved one step closer to becoming the first Group of Five team to qualify for the playoff, but its resume was dealt a blow with the Houston Cougars not in the rankings, as Sam Khan of The Athletic pointed out:

The Bearcats' resume looks a bit better thanks to the move of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to No. 9. Notre Dame and Cincinnati have two of the longest streaks of being ranked by the playoff committee, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy:

At the bottom of the Top 25, a few notable developments emerged. Purdue was rewarded for its upset over Michigan State with the No. 19 ranking.

Purdue will be upset-minded once again in Week 11, but it may be more difficult for it to beat third-ranked Ohio State on the road.

Six of the 14 Big Ten teams were put into the most-recent Top 25. Ralph Russo of the Associated Press pondered what Penn State's would be since the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin and Auburn, two Top 20 programs.

One thing everyone could agree on was the appearance of the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners out of Conference USA. UTSA debuted at No. 23. Pro Football Focus' College Football Twitter account was one of the many Twitter users that celebrated that achievement.

The rankings could undergo a bit of change after Week 11 with four Top 25 matchups on the Saturday schedule. Ohio State and Oklahoma play in two of those games. Wake Forest and NC State will battle for ACC supremacy and Texas A&M will play Ole Miss for second place in the SEC West.