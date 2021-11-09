College Football Playoff 2021: Predicting Final Four After Week 11 Rankings

1 of 2

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Georgia is in a tier of its own.

The Bulldogs should march into the SEC Championship Game unscathed after three matchups with unranked foes.

Georgia's defense faces an intriguing challenge against the fast-paced offense of the Tennessee Volunteers, but that unit has met every single task to date.

Kirby Smart's team held four of its last six opponents to single-digit point totals. Tennessee might put up a few more points, but it is not expected to challenge the best positional unit in the sport.

The biggest question surrounding Georgia right now is which team it would play in the playoff semifinal.

After Michigan State's loss, it seems likely that one SEC and one Big Ten team would make the playoff since one of Ohio State and Michigan State will have two losses. If Georgia beats Alabama, the Crimson Tide would be out with two losses as well.

Cincinnati has been far from perfect in its last three games, but neither have a majority of the title contenders outside of Georgia.

As long as the Bearcats keep winning, they will be in the conversation for the top four. They will benefit from one or two other upsets elsewhere.

Entering Week 11, Oklahoma and Oregon could face the difficult tasks of beating a team twice in quick succession.

Oklahoma's challenge in the Big 12 is harder because it would have to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in back-to-back weeks. Oklahoma State gave up six points in its last two games and it should prepare for the Sooners with easy wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oklahoma has the unenviable task of potentially playing the Cowboys' defense twice in a row and that could put an end to its playoff hopes.