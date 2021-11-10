3 Reasons the Cowboys Can Still Make a Super Bowl Run

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys did not look like a Super Bowl-contending team in Week 9. After ripping off six straight wins, they were handed their second loss of the season by the Denver Broncos.

The offense didn't look great. It was shut out in the first three quarters, and Dak Prescott completed less than half of his passes and threw a pick.

The defense was run over by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III. The two running backs anchored a rushing attack that racked up 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss is concerning for sure. It highlighted some areas the Cowboys have to shore up to reach their potential. But that potential is still massive.

The loss also saw Super Bowl odds creep up. At DraftKings, they were at +1000 going into Week 9. Thanks to their dud against the Broncos, they now stand at +1200.

Now isn't the popular time to be driving the Cowboys hype train, but here are three reasons why the hype should still be alive.