Updated NBA MVP Odds and Predictions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Before analyzing the top five in the race, though, let's look at some lingering long shots. If Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid keeps his team around the top of the conference standings throughout the season, they'll be tough to ignore. Ditto for Ja Morant's superstar leap.

Luka Doncic

Much of the focus on the impact of rule changes has centered on James Harden and Trae Young, but Luka's free-throw-attempt rate has plummeted to a career-low 23.7 this season. And the lack of freebies has severely limited his scoring efficiency.

Still, the Dallas Mavericks are near the top of the West, and Luka's 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists have a lot to do with that. With room to improve both individually and collectively (Dallas is currently 21st in net rating), this case can certainly get stronger.

Joel Embiid

Being placed in health and safety protocols for a positive COVID-19 test may not help Embiid's MVP case, unless the time away strengthens his on-off resume (as it often has during rest and injury absences in the past).

Embiid has never had a negative net rating swing, and over the course of his career, the Philadelphia 76ers are plus-8.6 points per 100 possessions when he plays and minus-1.6 when he doesn't. If the Sixers struggle without him (a safe bet) and then surge upon his return, missing these games could bolster his argument.

Ja Morant

Ja burst onto 2021-22's scene by averaging 30.4 points over the first five games of the season. Cooling to 21.6 points over the next five has maybe quieted his MVP campaign a bit, but that early run and the 2021 playoffs (when he averaged 30.2 against the top-seeded Utah Jazz) showed us an MVP-caliber ceiling.

If the Memphis Grizzlies outperform expectations, he'll be a big reason why and could snag some narrative points.