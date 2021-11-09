Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 267 and 268

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The official UFC rankings are a farce. That sounds harsh, but it's the truth.

The entire system seems to be predicated on the whims and fancies of the voting panelists, many of whom don't even appear to closely follow mixed martial arts. There is no consistency in terms of what happens when a ranked fighter changes weight classes or retires. There is legitimate evidence that suggests the UFC nudges its panelists in the directions it deems most suitable, per MyMMANews (h/t Bloody Elbow).

The list of problems goes on and on.

We here at Bleacher Report are tired of it and have decided to take a stand by creating our own UFC pound-for-pound lists: one list for men and another for women.

We will update our pound-for-pound rankings after each UFC pay-per-view and, with a little luck, bring some order to the chaotic world of mixed martial arts.

With UFC 267 and 268 both going down in the last two weeks, that means it's time for an update.

UFC 267 saw Glover Teixeira capture the light heavyweight title with a second-round submission win over Jan Blachowicz, who was previously ranked in our top 10, while Petr Yan became the interim bantamweight champion with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen earlier in the night.

UFC 268, meanwhile, was topped by a welterweight title fight between pound-for-pound star Kamaru Usman, the division's reigning champion, and his fiercest rival, Colby Covington. Usman won the fight with a hard-fought decision. UFC 268 also saw Rose Namajunas defend the strawweight title with a decision win over Weili Zhang. Both women have had a place on our pound-for-pound list for ages.

After these massive cards, there have been some big changes to our rankings—but the biggest changes are unrelated to either event.

Keep scrolling to see who is sitting where.