NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Warriors' Prospects

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

This season was supposed to be different for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They thought they could compete with a core composed of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, and for a second, they did. They opened the year with three wins in four games, including a triumph over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

But the Wolves have since dropped four straight, and the last three losses were all decided by at least 18 points. So, when Towns' Twitter account liked a "#FreeKAT" tweet following the third of those four losses, it seemed like frustration had already reached a boiling point in the Gopher State.

Towns later claimed his account was hacked, so maybe he hasn't reached the disgruntled state just yet. That won't stop other teams from hoping he will, though.

"There are those around the league who are watching his situation closely," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported. "Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you're looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists."

Krawczynski also noted Towns has never indicated any frustration and "has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota." So this might be wishful thinking from potential trade suitors and nothing more. Still, the more losses that pile up for the Wolves, the more vultures will be circling above Target Center.