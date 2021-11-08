3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers were dealt a massive blow. It was announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

This meant that the highly anticipated matchup between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes would not take place.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Mahomes told reporters Thursday.

Even without the reigning MVP, the Packers had their opportunities in Kansas City. However, they couldn't muster enough offense to put away a Chiefs team that struggled to put their own points on the board.

What we saw was a game that Green Bay might have dominated with Rodgers under center but one it lost because he wasn't. Here are three other takeaways from the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 9.