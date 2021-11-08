3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Loss

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 LossNovember 8, 2021
Leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers were dealt a massive blow. It was announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
This meant that the highly anticipated matchup between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes would not take place.
"Obviously, it's disappointing," Mahomes told reporters Thursday.
Even without the reigning MVP, the Packers had their opportunities in Kansas City. However, they couldn't muster enough offense to put away a Chiefs team that struggled to put their own points on the board.
What we saw was a game that Green Bay might have dominated with Rodgers under center but one it lost because he wasn't. Here are three other takeaways from the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 9.
Jordan Love Isn't the Answer...Yet
At some point, the Packers are likely to turn the page from Rodgers to Jordan Love. However, the second-year quarterback showed Sunday that he isn't quite ready to take over as the face of the Green Bay franchise.
To be fair, Love faced an uphill climb early and often. A muffed punt led to an easy Chiefs touchdown. Kicker Mason Crosby missed one field goal and had another blocked.
However, Love hurt himself plenty with poor decisions and even worse throws. The uncanny accuracy on the run that is Rodgers' calling card was nowhere to be found with Love. Too often, the Utah State product was wildly off the mark.
Love finished just 19-of-34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He posted a passer rating of 69.5 and rarely stretched the field. Late in the game, the Chiefs appeared to stop covering the deep center of the field because Love seemed incapable of putting an accurate pass in that zone.
Star wideout Davante Adams finished with only six receptions and 42 yards.
Green Bay still could have won if not for special teams errors, but that's in spite of Love, not because of him.
AJ Dillon Is Going to Be a Star
Love may still become a quality quarterback in time—this was his first NFL start, after all. However, running back AJ Dillon is already emerging as a player upon which the Packers can rely.
For the second straight week, Dillon was one of the best offensive players on the field. The Boston College product rushed for 78 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Against the Chiefs, he rushed for 46 while catching all four targets for another 44 yards.
Dillon's 90 scrimmage yards were nearly one-third of Green Bay's 301. He was second only to Adams in receptions.
Aaron Jones is still Green Bay's lead back—and for good reason. He's a fantastic dual-threat back and a proven playmaker. Dillon is coming into his own, though, and with these two runners and an available Rodgers on the roster, the Packers should be capable of making a deep run come January.
Dillon appears poised to have a long and successful Packers career ahead of him, regardless of who is under center.
This Defense Is Getting Good
Love showed a few flashes, and the Packers ground game was productive. However, Green Bay stayed in this game because of its defense—a unit that is quietly becoming a force.
The Chiefs offense has been out of sync for much of this season, and turnovers have been a major problem. Kansas City didn't have a turnover Sunday, was handed a short field on one occasion and still came away with a mere 13 points.
Again, Green Bay would have matched those 13 points if not for the two field-goal miscues.
The Packers defense, which ranks fifth overall and sixth in points allowed, is not a unit that lives and dies by the turnover. Sound tackling and smart play give the group life. This was exemplified in the second quarter when linebacker Krys Barnes stonewalled running back Darrel Williams near the goal line, forcing Kansas City to settle for a field goal.
This is becoming a defense that can carry Green Bay deep into the postseason and possibly to a championship. It doesn't rely on lucky breaks or interceptions to keep the team in games—the Chiefs had just 237 yards of offense. The Packers defense is becoming a group that can simply line up and outplay most opponents it will face en route to February.