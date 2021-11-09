College Football Playoff Projections: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Tucked in between a pair of college basketball games, we got a new batch of College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, and the new Top Four is Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State, in that order.

The only significant surprise was in the Nos. 5-7 range.

One week ago, the selection committee repeatedly drove home the importance of head-to-head outcomes with five instances of one team ranking directly ahead of a team it had previously beaten. But after Michigan State's loss to Purdue, it dropped from No. 3 to No. 7, just one spot behind a Michigan team it defeated one week ago.

Rece Davis, Joey Galloway, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack were visibly stunned by that decision, but I get it. Michigan State was the home team for that matchup and it had to rally from a 30-14 deficit to eke out that victory. It's not like the Spartans emphatically proved they are a better team than the Wolverines.

The head-to-head result still matters, of course, but it simply doesn't carry as much water as, say, Oregon's road win over Ohio State in which the Ducks never trailed.

Slightly lost in that Michigan-Michigan State debate is that Cincinnati slides up one spot to No. 5 in spite of its lackluster showing against Tulsa this week. It was always likely that the Bearcats would finish the year ahead of both Michigan teams, each of whom still has to face Ohio State. But it's a little surprising to see them get that nod at this point in time.

A lot of people spent the past week complaining that Cincinnati's initial ranking at No. 6 would keep it from ever truly having a chance at the Top Four, but the Bearcats are pretty clearly just one major upset away from crashing the CFP party.

Speaking of the Group of Five, three cheers to the committee for correcting last week's error and putting undefeated UTSA in the Top 25 at No. 23. The Roadrunners have almost no hope of climbing up high enough to play in a New Year's Six bowl, but it's nice to at least see them recognized.

Let's move on from the latest Top 25 and shift our focus to bowl projections, which are broken into six tiers and presented in ascending order of magnitude.