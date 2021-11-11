Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 AEW Full Gear

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Full Gear 2021 is the first pay-per-view following the biggest show in All Elite Wrestling's relatively short history: All Out.

While not every event can be as monumental as that September night, which included the return match of CM Punk and the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho, this weekend's PPV has a lot behind it.

There are plenty of interesting names on the free-agent market who could make a splash with AEW, but most would not make this show better. Instead, this feels like a night that will focus on those who have brought AEW to this point.

The matches on Saturday's card are all potential showstealers, and the stories that have built to this point could change the company for months to come.

It is all down to the booking of the show. What major moves will AEW make to change the game? Could we see Eddie Kingston or Punk turn? Maybe we could see the collapse of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle or MJF's Pinnacle?

There is so much on the line, and a few possible turns stand out stronger than the rest as the start of something major for AEW heading into 2022.