NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James' Injury Timeline, Karl-Anthony Towns

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James was inactive for the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. And it appears the 36-year-old forward is going to be out for at least a little while longer.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that James is dealing with an abdominal strain is expected to miss "at least one week" as the team wants to be "cautious with James’ injury early this season." And that makes sense, considering Los Angeles has played only nine games and it hopes to be playing deep into the postseason.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared that the Lakers' medical staff is planning to "take their time" with James' recovery. If that's the case, perhaps he'll end up being out beyond one week. But that's still unclear at this point.

James averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in his first six games of the season. Los Angeles is having a bit of an inconsistent start, as it's currently 5-4, and it may not be able to afford James missing too much time.