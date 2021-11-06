UFC 268 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Usman vs. Covington 2

0 of 4

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC 268 comes to Madison Square Garden in New York City with a massive card including two title fight rematches and a key lightweight battle.

In the main event, Colby Covington will get another chance to unseat reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The two fought for the first time in December 2019 when Usman knocked out Covington in the fifth round and kicked off his current title reign.

The co-main event features a women's strawweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. "Thug" Rose scored a first-round knockout in their first fight before things even really got started. Now she'll have to show that win was legitimate with another victory over the former champion.

The main card will kick off with a crucial lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Both are coming off losses in title fights so the winner will jump right back in line while the loser will have a long way to climb.

Here's a look at the whole card along with odds and the biggest questions that the big fights will answer.