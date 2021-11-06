Ranking the Most Clutch NBA Players Since 2000

0 of 8

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

While the best NBA players are remembered for their excellence, clutch moments can produce iconic careers.

After all, Robert Horry is practically known solely for his winning shots. Big Shot Bob didn't make the list, but it's those type of heroics that we're looking at today.

Now, the meaning of "clutch" is subjective. For example, your perception might lean toward someone like Kevin Durant thriving in his Game 7 appearances. Perhaps it's Tim Duncan, who excelled in the playoffs throughout his career. Defense matters too! Those are all reasonable ways to define clutch, but we want buckets.

This list is focused on the last two minutes of a game in which a shot attempt is to either tie or take the lead—both in the regular season and playoffs since 2000.

In an effort to reward both longevity and efficiency, the minimums for each category are 100-plus attempts in the regular season and 20-plus in the playoffs.