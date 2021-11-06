7 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Perfect Fits for NFL's Worst Teams

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL is a league that prides itself on parity, a league in which any given team can win on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and occasionally Saturdays.

The 2021 New York Jets have been a perfect example of how the haves and the have-nots aren't always that far apart. The Jets have beaten two potential title contenders in the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, anyone who watched New York get dominated by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night can recognize that the Jets themselves are not close to contention.

No squad should be circled as a win on the schedule, but bad teams do exist in the NFL. The hope is that they don't stay bad forever.

How does a team like the Jets go from being a plucky underdog to a playoff team? They do it by adding the right pieces in free agency and especially through the draft. The Bengals, for example, were in the Jets' shoes just a couple of years ago. They won two games in 2019, have since used first-round picks on centerpieces Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and now boast a 5-3 record and a passing attack ranked second in yards per attempt.

Finding the perfect fit early in the draft can change a franchise's fortunes.

Here, we'll examine the seven NFL teams with two or fewer wins entering Week 9 and match them with 2022 draft prospects who would fit perfectly. We'll dive into where these teams' weaknesses lie and how they can be addressed with the right draft selection.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.