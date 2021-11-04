UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Colby Covington will get his second crack at reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After their first battle, this is a highly anticipated fight, and the Garden should offer a grand stage befitting of the title matchup. It will be Usman's fifth title defense, and he remains unbeaten in the UFC—his loss to Jose Caceres in his second professional fight, in Championship Fighting Alliance back in 2013, is the only blemish on his record.

The 170-pound championship isn't the only title that will be on the line. Women's Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will see Zhang Weili in a rematch after scoring a first-round knockout in their first fight earlier this year.

The fun doesn't just start with the co-main event. Justin Gaethje will take on Michael Chandler in lightweight action that should have a direct impact on the title picture in that division.

Overall, it's a pretty loaded card with plenty of high-stakes matchups. Here's a look at the whole card and a look at some of the buzz surrounding the biggest fights.