NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons' Timetable for Return, Jalen Smith's Contract

It's been two weeks since the 2021-22 NBA season began, and Ben Simmons has still not played in a game. His future remains one of the hottest topics around the league.

While this has never been the case with Simmons before, it's not the first time that a player who hasn't taken the court has dominated the news, even after a season has gotten underway.

There have also been plenty of other reports and rumors circulating about the future and next offseason for other players as well.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.

Could Simmons Soon Make His Season Debut for 76ers?

For much of the past two months, it seemed like Simmons may never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again. He didn't show up to training camp on time and missed all of the preseason, while rumors swirled about him not wanting to play for the team anymore and hoping to get traded.

However, the 25-year-old still hasn't moved, and he's since reported to the 76ers. He hasn't played in any of their first seven games, and the team hasn't given any indication about when/if he'll get onto the court.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there's a "sense around the league" that Simmons will make his 2021-22 season debut during the team's upcoming six-game road trip that begins with a Nov. 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

By that point, the 76ers will have played 13 games. Still, it's a sign Simmons may actually play for Philadelphia this season after so much speculation that his time with the franchise could be nearing an end.

Of course, it's still possible the 76ers decide to trade the Australian, even if he plays for them this season. The NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 10, so Philadelphia has plenty of time to decide what it wants to do.

Simmons, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has played his first four seasons with the 76ers. During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists (all career lows) in 58 games.

Philadelphia lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, and it hasn't made it past that point once during Simmons' career. Will he still be on the team to try to help it advance farther at the end of this season? That's still unknown at this point.

Smith Will Become Free Agent After 2021-22 Season

As a 2020 draft pick, Jalen Smith has a third-year rookie option with the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 season. By accepting it, the team could ensure he won't become a free agent next summer by paying him $4.7 million for the third season of his NBA career.

However, that's not going to happen for the 21-year-old and the Suns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Phoenix is going to decline Smith's third-year rookie option, which will make him an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. As the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, he would likely have plenty of suitors if he decides not to return to the Suns at that point.

During his rookie 2020-21 season, Smith played only 27 games for Phoenix, as he also spent some time with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League. He's played in two games during the Suns' 2-3 start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite the buzz about his future, the Maryland product has remained focused on the current season and not beyond it.

"You just control what you can control," Smith said on Monday, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Just come in and hoop. That's my job is to come in and hoop. All the outside stuff will handle itself."

Whether Smith's long-term future is in Phoenix or somewhere else, he'll be looking to prove he's deserving of a larger role with the opportunities he gets this season. And if he takes a big step forward, it should help him boost his value heading into next offseason.