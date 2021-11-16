WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Grudge matches were the name of the game for the November 16 edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Rivals would clash with the opportunity to do some lasting damage.

Dakota Kai returned to cost Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Championship. Big Mami Cool was looking for payback this week with a one-on-one match in the NXT 2.0 ring.

Diamond Mine has made plenty of enemies, and now the odds are growing even. Kushida, Ikemen Jiro and Odyssey Jones teamed up to fight Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers in a six-man tag team match.

Cameron Grimes took big money from Duke Hudson in his poker room, so the big man challenged The Technical Savage to try it again in a wrestling ring. The two would have a poker showdown.

Tony D'Angelo has never been afraid to challenge the best and brightest stars in NXT 2.0, but he might have bit off more than he could chew with the unsettling Dexter Lumis, especially with Johnny Gargano backing him up.

As with every week of NXT, plenty of surprises were certain. It was all a matter of who stepped up to continue building a legacy in this new era of NXT.