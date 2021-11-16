WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 16

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 16November 17, 2021
Grudge matches were the name of the game for the November 16 edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Rivals would clash with the opportunity to do some lasting damage.
Dakota Kai returned to cost Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Championship. Big Mami Cool was looking for payback this week with a one-on-one match in the NXT 2.0 ring.
Diamond Mine has made plenty of enemies, and now the odds are growing even. Kushida, Ikemen Jiro and Odyssey Jones teamed up to fight Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers in a six-man tag team match.
Cameron Grimes took big money from Duke Hudson in his poker room, so the big man challenged The Technical Savage to try it again in a wrestling ring. The two would have a poker showdown.
Tony D'Angelo has never been afraid to challenge the best and brightest stars in NXT 2.0, but he might have bit off more than he could chew with the unsettling Dexter Lumis, especially with Johnny Gargano backing him up.
As with every week of NXT, plenty of surprises were certain. It was all a matter of who stepped up to continue building a legacy in this new era of NXT.
Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D'Angelo
Dexter Lumis revealed a painting before the match of Tony D'Angelo sleeping with fishes. The Tortured Artist had D'Angelo reeling early, and when the monster started to gain momentum, he leaned right into a choke.
D'Angelo managed to escape to the outside where he used Lumis' easel to distract the referee. This allowed him to poke Lumis in the eye and hit a swinging neckbreaker, which was enough for a three count.
Afterward, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams struck. They trapped Lumis' arm in a steel chair then hit a diving stomp. Johnny Gargano made the save too late.
Johnny Wrestling challenged Melo for the NXT North American Championship. Pete Dunne took offense after defeating the champion last week. Melo and Trick appeared in the crowd to accept both challenges, setting up a triple threat for next week.
Result
D'Angelo def. Lumis by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was fine, but it should have been so much more. Lumis is a unique storyteller that could have pushed D'Angelo far more. Instead, NXT 2.0 rushed through a competitive contest to give the rookie a big win.
The mobster did not even get a chance to savor his win. It was more about Lumis losing and getting beat down instead.
Lumis is clearly playing second fiddle to Gargano when he could have easily challenged Melo before or after his father-in-law. Dunne and Gargano will give Melo plenty of good matches in the coming months, but it's important to continue to build the talent beyond the established veterans.