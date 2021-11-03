NBA Players and Stars Clearly on the Wrong Team

1 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

The Brodie deserves some benefit of the doubt since he has spent all of seven games with the Purple and Gold. It's too soon to definitively say this can't work, and there have been flashes of hope that it can.

Having said that, all of the preseason concerns about this partnership have come to fruition. Westbrook's lack of range has squeezed the spacing, his defensive deficiencies have exacerbated L.A.'s biggest issue and his ball dominance has dimmed the impact of the team's top stars. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have lost a combined 14.5 field-goal percentage points with Westbrook on the floor.

Overall, the Lakers have fared 7.9 points worse per 100 possessions with Westbrook than without. Again, there is theoretically time to figure this out, but you could have all the time in the world and never fit a square peg into a round hole.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson's star already shines bright enough to think—or at least hope—his return from a broken right foot could cure a lot of his club's ills. While history doesn't like his chances of fixing New Orleans' 26th-ranked defense, perhaps his absurd combination of scoring, shot creating and thunderous finishing would help the Pels win nightly races to 115 points.

New Orleans knows what a healthy Williamson can provide. But does Williamson trust the Pelicans to make this a mutually beneficial relationship? Letting go of Lonzo Ball this offseason perplexed at the time, and it's only grown more baffling the higher he has helped the Chicago Bulls climb the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Devonte' Graham is once again shooting below 40 percent, and Tomas Satoransky hasn't been in the rotation.

The Pelicans have some talent, but if you were drawing up the ideal supporting cast for Williamson, it wouldn't have Brandon Ingram as the co-star or Jonas Valanciunas at center. Some of Williamson's family members have already questioned his fit in the Big Easy, and if things don't dramatically improve when he steps back inside the lines, it will be hard not to do the same.