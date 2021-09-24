NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis 'Optimistic' About Mavs Future After Wanting Trade

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly feels a "fresh start with the coaching change" from Rick Carlisle to Jason Kidd and is no longer seeking a trade.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday on the Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t Real GM) that Porzingis "wanted to be traded" after the 2020-21 NBA season, but his outlook has changed.

"But at the end of last year when he stood in the corner and checked the wind for an entire playoff series, he was hoping to be traded," MacMahon said. "From what I gather, he's coming back optimistic now."

