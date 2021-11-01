3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Early in the 2021 season, it appeared that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be headed for disaster. An opening-week win over the Buffalo Bills was quickly overshadowed by a three-game losing streak that led to a spot in the AFC North basement.

However, the Steelers have climbed out of the proverbial hole, winning three straight to move above .500 for the first time since Week 1. On Sunday, they survived some inconsistent offense, the loss of kicker Chris Boswell and some late life from the rival Cleveland Browns to notch a 15-10 victory.

Pittsburgh is nothing if not resilient.

"Everyone played a selfless game," head coach Mike Tomlin said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "They put the collective in front of the personal agendas, and we fought."

The Steelers also proved that counting them out of the playoff mix at 1-3 was a mistake. Here's what else we learned during Pittsburgh's big Week 8 win.