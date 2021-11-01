3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers got back in the win column for the first time since Week 2. It took a date with the inconsistent Chicago Bears and a fourth-quarter comeback, but San Francisco saved its season—for the time being, anyway.

The 49ers still sit at 3-4 and are a long shot to make the postseason. However, the victory at least gives them life heading into the Week 9 rematch with the Arizona Cardinals. If the 49ers can find a way to win that one, they'll draw back to .500 and remain relevant in the playoff race.

That's a big if, considering San Francisco's defense just got gashed by rookie quarterback Justin Fields—who looked the part for much of Sunday but is not yet on Kyler Murray's level.

Still, there is hope. The 49ers showed on Sunday there's plenty of fight left in this team and that writing them off would be a mistake. Here's what else we learned during the 49ers' 33-22 victory in Week 8.