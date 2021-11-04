MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2021-22 Free Agency

0 of 14

With the 2021 World Series in the books, the MLB offseason is officially underway. That means it's time for an updated version of our leaguewide power rankings.

The Atlanta Braves bested the Houston Astros in six games in the Fall Classic, and both teams are well-positioned for title contention in 2022 and beyond. However, both teams also have some glaring questions, starting with the free agency of Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and Houston shortstop Carlos Correa.

They are not the only teams with questions that need to be answered this winter, though. All 30 teams have to rebuild their rosters for next season.

For our first offseason reshuffling of these rankings, teams are ranked based on their 2022 outlook. That includes how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the club is expected to be in the coming months and the overall direction the franchise is headed.

We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with clubs shifting according to their wheelings and dealings.

For now, this serves as a baseline for those future editions of our offseason rankings.

