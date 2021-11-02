College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

The first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season is out, and what a feather in the cap for anyone who has ever argued about the importance of a singular head-to-head result.

The big one near the top of the rankings is No. 4 Oregon checking in just above No. 5 Ohio State, even though everyone seems to be in agreement that Ohio State would win a neutral-site rematch played today. Elsewhere, Oklahoma State is at No. 11, one spot ahead of a Baylor team they beat in Week 5. And then the other three were Week 9 results: Mississippi State one spot ahead of Kentucky at 17-18, Wisconsin one spot ahead of Iowa at 21-22 and Fresno State one spot ahead of San Diego State at 23-24.

Will those head-to-head results still hold a lot of water a month from now when each resume has 12 or 13 data points as opposed to the current eight or nine? We'll have to wait and see, but it was clearly a big talking point for the committee.

The biggest surprise, though, was 9-0 Oklahoma debuting at No. 8, behind four teams that have already suffered a loss.

In the grand scheme of things, it doesn't matter. Oklahoma would still easily finish in the Top 4 if it wins out, given the strength of its remaining schedule and the number of head-to-head matches upcoming within the Top 7. But in this initial Top 25, the selection committee certainly sent a message about the importance of style points and not getting shutout by Kansas for an entire half of football.

Cincinnati at No. 6 was both an historic moment for the Group of Five, and also a reminder that the AP rankings meant nothing. This was the highest ranking a Group of Five team has ever received, but it's four spots behind where the Bearcats have been in the AP rankings for the past few weeks. They could still get into the playoff, but it's clear at this point that they would finish the year behind Oregon if both teams win out.

To make up for putting Cincinnati at No. 6, though, a whole bunch of other Group of Five teams were left out. AP Nos. 16 UTSA, 20 Houston, 21 Coastal Carolina, 23 SMU and 24 Louisiana were all omitted from this initial Top 25. And that's especially a shame for undefeated UTSA in advance of a big nationally-televised matchup with UTEP on Saturday night.

That's enough on the current rankings, because we all know they're going to change substantially, and we're more interested in trying to project what things will look like a month from now.

Our latest batch of bowl projections has been broken into six tiers and presented in ascending order of magnitude.