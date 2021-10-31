NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love, Coby White and More

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

While the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner (4 p.m. ET on Tuesday), the NBA trade window will remain open until February 10. With the 2021-22 season still in its infancy, trade rumors aren't likely to ramp up for some time.

However, this doesn't mean that trades aren't being discussed in front offices around the league. Teams don't quite know what they have yet, but they do have a good idea of where deficiencies lie and which players might address them.

You can bet that executives are already scouting potential additions, even with the deadline more than three months away.

Let's dive into some early-season NBA trade buzz.