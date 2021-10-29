AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29October 30, 2021
With Full Gear coming up on November 13, All Elite Wrestling has been all hands on deck to prepare for the pay-per-view.
The ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament continued this week with Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingston in the semifinals.
Rampage got into the Halloween spirit when the twisted Abadon took on the AEW women's world champion, Britt Baker.
We also saw Matt Sydal take on Dante Martin for the third time. Was Lio Rush able to help his new protege get the win? Who advanced to the finals of the world title tourney? Did Abadon eat Baker's soul?
Let's take a look at everything from Friday's episode of Rampage to find out the answers.
Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW kicked off this week's Rampage with the semifinal bout in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament between Danielson and Kingston.
They took their time feeling each other out before they finally started to trade strikes. Danielson drove him out of the ring and Kingston threw a chair in frustration. The crowd seemed split between them as they squared off to dueling chants.
They exchanged kicks and chops in the corner in a display of one-upmanship. The American Dragon got the upper hand and began to focus on Kingston's arm to set him up for a submission.
The Mad King nailed a dropkick to give himself a little breathing room before he hit a neckbreaker for a two-count. He kept control throughout the commercial and continued to keep Danielson on defense with a side suplex and a modified dragon sleeper.
The American Dragon hit a huge back suplex from the top turnbuckle to turn things around. As he tried to apply a submission, Kingston countered with a DDT. They started slapping the taste out of each other's mouths as they got to their feet. Each strike was more intense than the last.
After several elbows to the head and a triangle submission, Danielson scored the win. He was unable to get to his feet to celebrate right away due to the brutality he suffered.
Grade: A
Analysis
Ever since he came to AEW, Danielson has been a machine. Every match he has had feels different and as competitive as possible. With Kingston as an opponent, this was one of his most brutal fights yet.
While this wasn't a five-star clinic with a thousand different submissions and takedowns, it was one of the most entertaining matches of the week because it really felt like they wanted to beat each other senseless. Anytime a pro wrestling match feels like a real fight, it's a good thing.
The level of intensity from both men was off the charts. This would have stolen the show on any card and the standing ovation they received is a result of their hard work.
Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
For the first time in this trilogy, Rush accompanied Martin to the ring for his match against Sydal. They shook hands before locking up as a sign of respect.
They tried a couple of takedowns before Martin started to build some momentum with a springboard dropkick. The 20-year old superstar had control as the show went to a break, but Sydal was able to get in some offense when it went to picture-in-picture.
They kept going back and forth with neither man able to keep the upper hand for more than a minute. Every time one of them started to build up a head of steam, the other found a way to stop them in their tracks.
Rush threw some words of encouragement at Martin as Sydal set him up for a jumping hurricanrana in the corner. Martin hit a flip into a cutter followed by a double springboard moonsault for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Sometimes, putting two high-flyers in the ring is the only way to follow a slugfest like we saw in the first bout. Martin and Sydal managed to follow Kingston and Danielson with a fantastic match that was completely different in every way.
The fact that Rush did not have to cheat for Martin to win was a little surprising and a good indicator that they might not end up being a heel act as some have speculated.
Sydal is now a veteran but he still moves like he is in his prime. This was probably the best of their three encounters because it did the best job showcasing both of their skills.
Abadon vs. Britt Baker
The final match of the evening was a No. 1 Contender's Trick or Treat Fight. If Abadon was able to beat the champ, she would earn a title shot in the future.
Abadon screamed in Baker's face to scare her to the apron. Jamie Hayter and Rebel tried to give her some encouragement before Abadon took her down.
Baker had her minions set up a table at ringside as the show cut to a commercial. We returned to see Abadon wedge a chair in the corner. Baker blocked the impact and sent Abadon's face into it for a two-count.
Baker hit a swinging neckbreaker off the apron onto the table, but it didn't break and they ended up hitting the floor hard. Baker suplexed Abadon onto the table but it still didn't break.
Abadon slammed DMD onto a pile of thumbtacks for a close two-count. Baker was going to use the Lockjaw but Abadon bit her hand until Hayter and Rebel interfered. Baker rolled her up onto the tacks for the win while she was dealing with Rebel.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The pre-match interview with Mark Henry might be the best thing from this entire show. He asked Abadon a question, she growled at the camera and he no-sold it with the funniest deadpan expression ever.
The fact that both table spots failed to break the table actually made both bumps look more painful than they would have if they went as planned, but that's probably because they were more painful. Thankfully, both women did not appear to suffer any injuries and kept going like nothing happened.
The match started a little slow and had a few hiccups, but they ended up making it a lot of fun by the end. Abadon is an odd character that AEW doesn't seem to know how to use yet, but it's clear the crowd loves her. This won't be the last we see of her in the title picture.
This was a very strong episode of Rampage. Danielson and Kingston was definitely the Match of the Night and possibly the best of the entire week.