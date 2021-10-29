AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29

1 of 3

AEW kicked off this week's Rampage with the semifinal bout in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament between Danielson and Kingston.

They took their time feeling each other out before they finally started to trade strikes. Danielson drove him out of the ring and Kingston threw a chair in frustration. The crowd seemed split between them as they squared off to dueling chants.

They exchanged kicks and chops in the corner in a display of one-upmanship. The American Dragon got the upper hand and began to focus on Kingston's arm to set him up for a submission.

The Mad King nailed a dropkick to give himself a little breathing room before he hit a neckbreaker for a two-count. He kept control throughout the commercial and continued to keep Danielson on defense with a side suplex and a modified dragon sleeper.

The American Dragon hit a huge back suplex from the top turnbuckle to turn things around. As he tried to apply a submission, Kingston countered with a DDT. They started slapping the taste out of each other's mouths as they got to their feet. Each strike was more intense than the last.

After several elbows to the head and a triangle submission, Danielson scored the win. He was unable to get to his feet to celebrate right away due to the brutality he suffered.

Grade: A

Analysis

Ever since he came to AEW, Danielson has been a machine. Every match he has had feels different and as competitive as possible. With Kingston as an opponent, this was one of his most brutal fights yet.

While this wasn't a five-star clinic with a thousand different submissions and takedowns, it was one of the most entertaining matches of the week because it really felt like they wanted to beat each other senseless. Anytime a pro wrestling match feels like a real fight, it's a good thing.

The level of intensity from both men was off the charts. This would have stolen the show on any card and the standing ovation they received is a result of their hard work.