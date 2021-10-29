World Series 2021: Braves vs. Astros Game 3 Pitching Preview, Predictions

World Series 2021: Braves vs. Astros Game 3 Pitching Preview, PredictionsOctober 29, 2021
The 2021 World Series is now a best-of-five.
The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves split the first two games of the Fall Classic, which now shifts to Atlanta for three games over the weekend.
If either club catches fire and wins the entire weekend, the series might not make it back to Houston.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Game 3 is the focus, so let's break down the pitching matchup and break out the crystal ball for a prediction.
Series Results and Remaining Schedule
Results
Game 1: Braves 6, Astros 1
Jorge Soler opened the game with a tone-setting homer off of Houston starter Framber Valdez, and Adam Duvall chased Valdez with a two-run shot in the third.
The Braves plated five runs in the first three innings, which was more than enough offense to carry them. Atlanta's bullpen made sure of that, as it relieved an injured Charlie Morton after he suffered a fractured fibula and exited in the third inning. The Braves relievers gave up just two runs over the final 6.2 innings, with closer Will Smith sealing the deal with a scoreless, hitless ninth.
Game 2: Astros 7, Braves 2
Houston flashed its contact skills early and often, as the Astros scored five runs in the first two innings with only a single extra-base hit (a double by Jose Altuve). In the bottom of the second, Houston used four straight singles (one that didn't make it out of the infield) and a throwing error by Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario to score three runs, then added a fourth on—wait for it–yet another single.
Altuve led off the seventh inning with a solo shot, but Houston already had the cushion it needed by then. Jose Urquidy was rock-solid over his five innings (six hits, two runs, seven strikeouts), and the Astros' bullpen was razor-sharp behind him, allowing just one hit, two walks and no runs over the final four frames.
Remaining Schedule
Game 3: Friday, October 29: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)
Game 4: Saturday, October 30: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)
Game 5: Sunday, October 31: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)
Game 6*: Tuesday, November 2: Atlanta at Houston (Fox)
Game 7*: Wednesday, November 3: Atlanta at Houston (Fox)
*if necessary
Pitching Matchup
Game 3 starters Ian Anderson and Luis Garcia are making history. This is only the eighth time in World Series history and first since 2006 that rookie starting pitchers will oppose one another.
Having said that, both have been good enough long enough that neither feels like a freshman. Each debuted in 2020 and already has more than 160 regular-season innings under his belt.
Atlanta's Anderson worked around a nearly two-month absence because of right shoulder inflammation to post a 9-5 record and 3.58 ERA over 128.1 innings pitched. He has started three games this postseason, and the Braves have won all of them. During this playoff run, he has worked 12 innings allowing nine hits, four walks and three runs while striking out 12.
Houston's Garcia had an electric regular season, pitching to a 3.30 ERA across 155.1 innings. He had 167 strikeouts against 50 walks. His first two playoff outings this year were as rocky as they come (10 runs in 3.2 combined innings), but he was brilliant while closing out the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings.
Game 3 Prediction
Momentum is backing the Astros right now.
Their lineup broke out in Game 2, while the Braves' went quiet. Their Game 3 starter was awesome his last time out, while the Braves' hasn't pushed past the fourth inning in either of his last two starts. And while Atlanta will be playing at home, Houston had more road wins (44) than the Braves did at Truist Park (42).
But Atlanta is unbeaten at home this postseason, Anderson can be hard to hit when he's on and the Braves lineup can squeeze runs out of any spot. Seven different Braves have homered this postseason, and that group doesn't include Ozzie Albies or Dansby Swanson, who belted a combined 57 homers in the regular season.
Freddie Freeman feels due for a monster game. Austin Riley seems overdue for a round-tripper. Joc Pederson could put his signature Joctober stamp on this series. Game 2 was the first time in these playoffs that Rosario, the NLCS MVP, didn't record a hit and snapped a four-game extra-base hitting streak.
If Anderson is on his game, and the Braves' bats get going early, this could be a comfortable contest for a fanbase that hasn't watched a home World Series game since 1999.
Prediction: Braves 6, Astros 2