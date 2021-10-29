World Series 2021: Braves vs. Astros Game 3 Pitching Preview, Predictions

1 of 3

Results

Game 1: Braves 6, Astros 1

Jorge Soler opened the game with a tone-setting homer off of Houston starter Framber Valdez, and Adam Duvall chased Valdez with a two-run shot in the third.

The Braves plated five runs in the first three innings, which was more than enough offense to carry them. Atlanta's bullpen made sure of that, as it relieved an injured Charlie Morton after he suffered a fractured fibula and exited in the third inning. The Braves relievers gave up just two runs over the final 6.2 innings, with closer Will Smith sealing the deal with a scoreless, hitless ninth.

Game 2: Astros 7, Braves 2

Houston flashed its contact skills early and often, as the Astros scored five runs in the first two innings with only a single extra-base hit (a double by Jose Altuve). In the bottom of the second, Houston used four straight singles (one that didn't make it out of the infield) and a throwing error by Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario to score three runs, then added a fourth on—wait for it–yet another single.

Altuve led off the seventh inning with a solo shot, but Houston already had the cushion it needed by then. Jose Urquidy was rock-solid over his five innings (six hits, two runs, seven strikeouts), and the Astros' bullpen was razor-sharp behind him, allowing just one hit, two walks and no runs over the final four frames.

Remaining Schedule

Game 3: Friday, October 29: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 30: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 31: Houston at Atlanta (Fox)

Game 6*: Tuesday, November 2: Atlanta at Houston (Fox)

Game 7*: Wednesday, November 3: Atlanta at Houston (Fox)

*if necessary