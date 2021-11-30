MLB Player Rankings: Top 25 Relief Pitchers of 2021 Season

0 of 14

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Welcome to Bleacher Report's final positional rankings of the 2021 MLB season!

Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position on the diamond, which means every position gets its own article.

Just like the regular-season rankings, players are ranked solely on the 2021 season. Past production and future expectations played no part in deciding the order. This is a rundown of the best and brightest of 2021.

To qualify for inclusion, a pitcher had to pitch at least 50 innings, and he had to have made more relief appearances than starts. That notably excluded Casey Sadler (40.1 IP), Tejay Antone (33.2 IP) and Art Warren (21.0 IP).

Let's wrap up our 2021 MLB Player Rankings series with a look at the top 25 relief pitchers.

