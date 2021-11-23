MLB Player Rankings for the Top 25 Shortstops of 2021 Season

1 of 13

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

25. Kevin Newman, Pittsburgh Pirates

Among the 132 hitters who qualified for the batting title in 2021, Newman ranked dead last with an ugly 56 OPS+ as he hit .226/.265/.309 in 554 plate appearances. However, his 11.9 Defensive Value Metric led all shortstops, and he tallied 9 DRS and a 7.6 UZR/150 at the position. That is enough to earn a spot in these rankings since he plays a premium defensive position.

24. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

Torres might have seen his days as a shortstop come to an end when the Yankees decided to shift him to second base in September. The 24-year-old has struggled defensively throughout his career with minus-24 DRS at shortstop, and his offensive game has also regressed since his 38-homer season in 2019. Can he rebound from a 93 OPS+ and 0.8 WAR in 127 games?

23. Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

Despite a .197 batting average and a tenuous hold on the starting shortstop job in St. Louis that left him watching from the sidelines in the NL Wild Card Game, DeJong was still a 1.6 WAR player in 2021 thanks to his power (19 HR) and defense (6 DRS, 6.4 UZR/150). He is still owed another $17.3 million over the next two years.

22. Ramon Urias, Baltimore Orioles

Originally a Texas Rangers prospect, Urias spent five seasons in the Mexican League before rejoining affiliated ball in 2019. The Orioles claimed him off waivers from St. Louis prior to the 2020 season, and he impressed in his first extended big league action this year. The 27-year-old hit .279/.361/.412 with 21 extra-base hits in 85 games, and he played solid defense all over the infield in a 1.9 WAR season.

21. Edmundo Sosa, St. Louis Cardinals

A top-30 prospect in the St. Louis system for eight straight years, Sosa began 2021 as the team's No. 28 prospect and with only 11 games of MLB action to his credit. The 25-year-old steadily played his way into a bigger role with Paul DeJong struggling, and he finished with 3.2 WAR in 113 games thanks to his contact ability and defense.