MLB Player Rankings for the Top 25 First Basemen of 2021 Season

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Welcome to Bleacher Report's final positional rankings of the 2021 MLB season.

Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list out to the 25 best at each position, which means each position is going to get its own article.

Just like the regular-season rankings, players are assessed solely on the 2021 season. Past production and future expectations played no part in deciding the order—this is simply a rundown of the best and brightest of 2021.

In order to qualify for inclusion, a player simply had to have at least 200 plate appearances. Each player was only included at the position where he played the most innings.

Without further ado, let's keep our 2021 MLB Player Rankings series rolling with a look at the top 25 first basemen.

