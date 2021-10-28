76ers Biggest Takeaways from Opening Games of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Simmons took his trade request to Sixers management near the end of August. November arrives Monday.

Two months may not seem like a massive amount of time, but it's a lifetime to talk about the same subject over and over again—a subject who is almost entirely silent and seeking a split from some longtime teammates.

This is about more than discomfort, though.

Simmons' absence weighs even heavier on the court, where Philly has fallen from second to 21st in defensive efficiency, per NBA.com. The offense is riding high for now on a bunch of shot-making, but there's no connectivity. Tobias Harris leads the team with 5.0 assists, and Joel Embiid is the only other player clearing four dimes a night. Simmons' 6.9 helpers last season were a career-low.

The Sixers are missing an All-Star and annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate. That's impossible to gloss over. They need to find a solution fast, whether it's somehow convincing him to stay or working out a deal that brings in a player or players who can help this club chase the crown.