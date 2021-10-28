Celtics Biggest Takeaways from Opening Games of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum has the tools and talent to lead the entire Association in scoring.

However, he won't hit that level without finding himself more freebies.

Last season, he was one of only three players to average 25-plus points and fewer than five throws per game. This season, he's one of five with 26-plus points and fewer than five free throws a night.

Tatum's jumper, finishing and shot creation can take him a long way, but he will be leaving points on the board as long as he lets referees keep their whistles pocketed.