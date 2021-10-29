B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 9

1 of 6

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

This is a difficult one to pick because it’s a good, old-fashioned Big Ten battle between heated rivals. In other words, it’s going to be a whole lot of fun if you like old-school football.

Both of these teams play excellent defense and run the football with authority. Both are able to get after the opposing quarterbacks, and neither team is going to do a ton to beat you through the air. If the Wolverines play Cade McNamara the entire game, they are going to have a difficult time moving the ball consistently.

But here’s what I think: They’ve been saving J.J. McCarthy, and he’s going to play a much bigger role in this offense this week and moving forward. There’s nothing wrong with McNamara the game manager, but if Jim Harbaugh’s team is going to have any chance to win the conference (read: Beat Ohio State) it has to become more diverse and explosive on offense.

This is the week I predict we’re going to see that, and the true freshman former 5-star signal-caller holds the key.

The Spartans are going to hang tough for a while because of Kenneth Walker III, and the great equalizer could come if the Wolverines have a tough time stopping the deep ball and MSU’s big-play receivers, as was the case a year ago. This season, they’ll do just enough to win, and McCarthy is going to be one of the big stories of the weekend.

The Wolverines are going to win this game 30-24 in a veritable offensive explosion.

Kerry Miller

I've gone back and forth on this game for the past few days, but I suppose that's to be expected for a battle between 7-0 teams who have yet to face a currently ranked opponent.

That isn't meant to suggest that I believe either or both of these teams is fraudulent. You don't win 38-17 at Miami like Michigan State did or win 38-17 at Wisconsin like Michigan did if you're bad at football. However, the lack of marquee matchups undeniably makes it tougher to get a sense of which team is a more legitimate national championship threat.

Both the Spartans and the Wolverines run the ball and defend the run at a high level. Michigan State has an excellent pass rush; Michigan has one of the best pass-blocking offensive lines in the country. Michigan State allows more passing yards per game than any other Big Ten team, but Michigan runs nearly twice as often as it passes and is led in receptions by a running back (Blake Corum).

Basically, there's no area where either team is getting to pit a strength against a weakness, so it feels like a game destined to boil down to one massive turnover or a critical missed tackle/blown assignment for some 60-yard touchdown. And in that scenario, I'm going with the Spartans at home because I feel MSU's wide receivers Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor are the biggest home-run threats in this game.