3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 7 Loss

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks couldn't quite finish the job against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. While Seattle took an early lead and played a tough, physical brand of football all evening, a few key mistakes ultimately cost them.

Quarterback Geno Smith, filling in for an injured Russell Wilson, struggled with the pre-snap process and cost Seattle critical timeouts. Kicker Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter. The Saints made their fair share of mistakes too—including seven penalties for 90 yards—but when Seattle had one final drive to try tying the game, New Orleans shut it down.

So, Seattle walked away losing two straight without Wilson and is 0-3 at home to start the season. The silver lining is that in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saints, the Seahawks have shown that they're going to put up a fight with Smith under center.

Here's what else we learned during Seattle's 13-10 loss in Week 7.