3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 7 Win

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints grinded out a 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in one of the ugliest games of the 2021 NFL season.

Jameis Winston was unable to move the ball on a consistent basis, but he did enough on three scoring drives to allow the Saints to take the lead.

Winston relied on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara in the passing game to work the ball down the field. Kamara finished with 10 receptions on 11 targets. No other Saints player had more than three receptions.

Defensively, the Saints limited Geno Smith and the Seattle offense to nothing outside of an 84-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the first quarter.

Smith barely had any time in the pocket to pick out Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the rainy conditions inside Lumen Field.

Demario Davis led the Saints' high load of pressure with three quarterback hits and two sacks. Cameron Jordan, Malcolm Jenkins and Tapoh Kpassagnon all had a sack each.

The victory handed the 4-2 Saints some momentum out of their bye week, but they need to be much better to compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.