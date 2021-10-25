3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 7 Loss

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Just when it looked like the Chicago Bears might find relevance in the NFC North, back-to-back losses have put a damper on the proceedings. Last week, Chicago lost to the Green Bay Packers in a game that could have given the Bears first place in the division.

On Sunday, the Bears got completely embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's no shame in losing to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, of course. However, Chicago barely put up a fight. Offense was virtually nonexistent, and the defense was merely a speed bump.

The Bears have not lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 62-17. If they're going to perform this poorly against legitimate contenders, there's no way that the Bears can be considered a real playoff threat.

It's becoming clear that this season is going to be all about developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields and not about pushing for the postseason. Here's what else we learned during Chicago's 38-3 loss in Week 7.