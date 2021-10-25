Fantasy Basketball 2021: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2021-22 NBA season with some questions about their rotation.

Those concerns have been set aside in the first few games thanks to the play of veterans Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Mills and Aldridge have come off the bench to provide quality minutes for the Eastern Conference side. They have done enough in the stat columns to be considered as decent depth options in fantasy basketball.

Other teams across the NBA have received solid minutes from veteran bench players as well. Ricky Rubio adjusted nicely to his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rubio and Mills are still considered fantasy sleepers now, but if their production increases over the next few weeks, they will be gone off the waiver wire before you can pick them up.