3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 7 Loss

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

At a rain-soaked Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers' recent struggles continued. And while they mostly played a competitive game, they again ended up on the wrong end of it.

The 49ers fell 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts, dropping their fourth straight game since opening the season 2-0. San Francisco was coming off its bye week, but that didn't help it correct its issues. Instead, it couldn't complete a comeback after cutting its deficit to two points early in the fourth quarter.

The Colts' lead was trimmed to 20-18 when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel with 13 minutes to go. However, San Francisco's two-point conversion attempt failed, and Indianapolis scored 10 points in the final seven minutes to seal it.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers' Week 7 loss.