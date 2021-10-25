3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 7 Win

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' winning streak against the New York Jets won't end in 2021, but it's also clear that the Pats remain much better than their AFC East rival after a dominant all-around showing on Sunday.

New England cruised to a 54-13 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, notching its 12th consecutive win over its divisional foe. It still hasn't lost to the Jets since Week 16 of the 2015 season, and it outscored New York 79-19 while sweeping this year's two matchups between the teams.

The Pats did everything well on Sunday. They amassed 551 total yards on offense, forced three turnovers on defense and scored the game's first 17 points, leading for all but the first two minutes, 17 seconds of the contest.

Here are three takeaways from New England's Week 7 win.