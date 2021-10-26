College Football Playoff Projections: Week 9 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

1 of 7

Bahamas (Dec. 17): Buffalo (4-4) vs. Charlotte (4-3)

Cure (Dec. 17): Coastal Carolina (6-1) vs. East Carolina (3-4)

Boca Raton (Dec. 18): Florida Atlantic (4-3) vs. Wyoming (4-3)

Independence (Dec. 18): BYU (6-2) vs. UAB (5-3)

LendingTree (Dec. 18): Northern Illinois (6-2) vs. South Alabama (4-3)

New Mexico (Dec. 18): Fresno State (6-2) vs. Marshall (4-3)

New Orleans (Dec. 18): Louisiana (6-1) vs. Western Kentucky (3-4)

Myrtle Beach (Dec. 20): Kent State (4-4) vs. Appalachian State (5-2)

Famous Idaho Potato (Dec. 21): Nevada (5-2) vs. Toledo (4-4)

Frisco (Dec. 21): Boise State (3-4) vs. Miami-Ohio (4-4)

Armed Forces (Dec. 22): Army (4-3) vs. UTEP (6-1)

Hawai'i (Dec. 24): Tulsa (3-4) vs. Utah State (5-2)

Camellia (Dec. 25): Troy (4-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (5-3)

Arizona (Dec. 31): Air Force (6-2) vs. Ball State (4-4)

Not much changes from week to week in this grouping. The only considerable development is still-undefeated UTSA climbing out of this tier and into the next one. That resulted in some shuffling within Conference USA, as well as a bonus spot to be filled by the MAC, which seems committed to having as many 6-6 teams as possible.

Here are some quick thoughts on Week 8 for each Group of Five league.

AAC—Following losses by both ECU and Temple, it is quickly becoming a possibility that not a single AAC team lands in this tier. Cincinnati seems bound for no worse than a New Year's Six bowl while SMU, Houston, UCF and Memphis are looking good for spots in the next tier. And that might be it from this league, where everyone else is currently below .500 and projected for 5.5 or fewer wins. ECU better beat South Florida on Thursday if it wants to remain in these projections.

C-USA—UAB losing at home to Rice as a 24-point favorite was right up there with Illinois over Penn State for the biggest upset of the week, but it neither dropped the Blazers out of the bowl picture nor vaulted the 3-4 Owls into it. Western Kentucky's quest to rally from a 1-4 start to six wins continued with a 34-19 road win over FIU. The Hilltoppers should also win home games against Charlotte and MTSU in the next two weeks.

MAC—No significant upsets here, though Miami-Ohio's road win over Ball State does put the RedHawks into the mix. There are now nine Mid-American teams sitting at 4-4 or better, and per ESPN's FPI projections, the MAC has eight teams projected for between 6.5 and 7.9 wins. The odd man out in that group is 4-4 Central Michigan, projected for just 1.7 wins the rest of the way. Don't expect any changes here next week, though, as the only MAC game taking place this week is Bowling Green at Buffalo, which Buffalo should win comfortably. Everyone else is gearing up for the shift to Tuesday/Wednesday games starting Nov. 2.

MWC—San Diego State won the headliner against Air Force to improve to 7-0, New Mexico stunned Wyoming on the road and both Fresno State and Utah State won by a deuce on games that came down to the final seconds. In the grand scheme of bowl projections, though, nothing changed here. Wyoming, which hasn't scored a touchdown in the past 10 quarters, may now have a tougher path to six wins, making its upcoming game at San Jose State a big one. If the Cowboys lose that one, the Spartans (who would then be 5-4 with three tough games remaining) would take their spot in the Boca Raton bowl.

Sun Belt—Some might say the biggest story was Appalachian State's win over Coastal Carolina, but how about Louisiana-Monroe winning as a double-digit underdog for a second successive week? The Warhawks shocked Liberty in Week 7 and knocked off South Alabama 41-31 this week to improve to 4-3. They still have road games remaining against App State, LSU and Louisiana, so they pretty much have to beat Texas State and Arkansas State to get to six wins. Even if they fall short, though, what a turnaround for a team that went 0-10 and wasn't even remotely competitive in nine of those games last year.