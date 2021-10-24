Quick Takes: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, AEW's Cody Rhodes Turning Heel, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With another eventful and exciting week of wrestling in the books, WWE and All Elite Wrestling fans have a fun final few months of 2021 to look forward to.

Thursday's Crown Jewel event exceeded all expectations and was easily the strongest show WWE has produced in Saudi Arabia to date. The Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event delivered in spades and left fans wanting to see a rematch.

Where and when that marquee contest will be held remains to be seen, but it's safe to say their rivalry is far from over.

The same may not be true for AEW's Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black, who finally appear to be moving on from their feud, with Rhodes beating Black on Saturday's Dynamite. That's despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction for Rhodes from the audience.

It will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for Rhodes, as well as Jon Moxley as he heads into the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Based on his upcoming opponents, it's possible he could—and arguably should—be on course to turn heel as well.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Moxley's possible character change, the championship exchange that ended SmackDown, Xavier Woods winning King of the Ring and more.