WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair 'Heated' Backstage over Title Exchange

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Lynch and Charlotte got "heated" after the show, but things didn't get physical.

Flair reportedly had concern the segment would make her Raw Women's Championship reign look weak.

Charlotte was supposed to hand Lynch the Raw women's title and Lynch was supposed to hand Charlotte the SmackDown women's title, but it reportedly didn't go according to plan.

According to the report, Flair wasn't supposed to throw the belt on the mat, and Lynch wasn't supposed to throw her belt at Charlotte.

Lynch reportedly took issue with Flair "trying to make her look bad" during the segment.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport added some context to the previous report, noting that Charlotte was supposed to play "cat and mouse" with the title by pulling it away from Becky when she went to grab it, but the belt ended up falling on the mat instead.

McCarthy also noted that Charlotte and Becky have a "strained" relationship after previously being close friends due to a 2018 promo in which Lynch called Flair "plastic."

After the segment, Flair reportedly walked past Gorilla position without speaking to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, which didn't sit well with McMahon.

Flair reportedly left immediately to catch a flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Orlando, Florida, to be with her fiance, former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade wrestled Pac in the main event of AEW Rampage on Friday night and directed the following tweet toward WWE afterward:

It is unclear if Andrade's tweet was in reference to his match or what reportedly happened with Charlotte at SmackDown.

PWInsider did report that Friday's segment got back on track when Sasha Banks showed up to confront Charlotte, at which point Lynch left and walked to the back.

Before Lynch left, she teased facing either Flair or Banks at Survivor Series next month in a champion vs. champion match.

If the plan is for both Becky and Charlotte to remain champions entering Survivor Series, it is fair to wonder if what happened Friday was overblown for dramatic effect in order to generate more interest in the match.

