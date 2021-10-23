Bowl Predictions 2021: Latest College Football Playoff Projections Before Week 8

0 of 4

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

As recently as October 16, Iowa was the No. 2 team in the country and was one of the four teams projected to reach the College Football Playoff. Then the Hawkeyes were upset by Purdue at home and consequently find themselves ranked No. 11 and needing a lot of help to get into the CFP.

That's how quickly things can change in the college football world, especially at the top. One loss is enough to knock a team out of College Football Playoff contention, especially if it comes in a game it was expected to win handily.

Heading into Week 8, Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the country, which isn't going to change. The Bulldogs have a bye and have solidified their spot at the top of the rankings. However, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ohio State will all be in action, aiming to avoid missteps against an unranked opponents.

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff landscape entering Week 8.