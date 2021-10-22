3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 7 Win

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Here's who the Cleveland Browns were missing when they took the field Thursday night: their starting quarterback (Baker Mayfield), their two star running backs (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) and multiple other key players on both sides of the ball.

It didn't sound like a recipe for success. And yet, the Browns persevered and still found a way to win.

Cleveland pulled out a 17-14 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium, snapping its two-game losing streak and improving to 4-3. The Browns outscored the Broncos 10-0 in the first half, then relied on their defense to hold on, as Denver amassed only 223 total yards.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater that cut the Browns' lead to three with five minutes, 23 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. But Cleveland picked up four first downs on its ensuing drive to run out the rest of the game.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' Week 7 win.