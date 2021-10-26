WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In celebration of the spookiest month, WWE NXT 2.0 presented Halloween Havoc. This year, the show promised massive electric bouts for championship gold.

Tommaso Ciampa regained the NXT Championship in an electric Fatal 4-Way match against some of the best in NXT. Bron Breakker arrived on that same night looking to make an immediate impact, and he managed to set himself up for a huge title shot against The Blackheart.

Raquel Gonzalez has dominated the women's division, but Mandy Rose has built a dangerous alliance with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in Toxic Attraction. She would face Big Mami Cool in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

Meanwhile, the remaining two members of Toxic Attraction would challenge Io Shirai and Zoey Stark as well as Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line as well. MSK would face Imperium again, this time in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

This was just the beginning of a night hosted by LA Knight including an appearance from Chucky, a new edition of Lashing Out with Lash Legend, the debut of Solo Sikoa and Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis' open house invitation to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

This show was jam-packed with talent, and almost every title in NXT was on the line for this night.