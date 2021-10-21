76ers Players Who Will Determine Philly's Ceiling During 2021-22 Season

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Wednesday's season-opener gave the Philadelphia 76ers something to talk about other than the ongoing Ben Simmons saga.

But the afterglow from that game—a 20-point thumping of the New Orleans Pelicans—will only last so long. Simmons talk will be returning soon, much to Joel Embiid's chagrin.

NBA All-Stars just don't hit the trade market during their age-25 season. Whenever Simmons gets moved (which still seems like the situation's only logical ending), the trade will be felt around the league.

The reverberation won't all be about Simmons, though. The 76ers are one of the best teams in this league, and if things break right—especially with the following three players—this club could be celebrating a championship in June.