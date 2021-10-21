Celtics Players Who Will Determine Boston's Ceiling During 2021-22 Season

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The realigned Boston Celtics still follow the lead of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but nearly everything around them has changed.

Brad Stevens runs the front office, and Ime Udoka handles the coaching. Marcus Smart is the primary point guard, Robert Williams III leads the frontcourt, and if opening night is to be trusted, Dennis Schroder is the quick-strike sixth man.

On the one hand, it's a lot of alterations to a team that has played in three of the past five Eastern Conference Finals. On the other, things were bound to change after Boston finished last season with only a .500 record and without a postseason series win for the first time since 2016.

These Celtics have some obvious familiarity about them, but there's enough freshness to not really know how good this group can be. The following three players will set that bar.