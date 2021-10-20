3 NFL Teams the Chicago Bears Should Target for Nick Foles or Andy Dalton Trade

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have two veteran quarterbacks on their depth chart who could be better off away from the NFC North franchise.

Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Bears fans hope he keeps that job for many years to come.

Andy Dalton began the season in the starting role, but that was quickly taken away from him because of an injury and Fields' play.

Nick Foles is the third quarterback on the depth chart. If Chicago traded Dalton, Foles could be a serviceable backup to Fields if the Bears needed him to play.

Over the next few weeks, the Bears should scan the trade market to see if there is any interest in Dalton or Foles.

A handful of teams are dealing with injuries or poor performances at the position, and they might see Dalton or Foles as an upgrade over the players they currently have available.