3 NFL Teams the Chicago Bears Should Target for Nick Foles or Andy Dalton Trade

3 NFL Teams the Chicago Bears Should Target for Nick Foles or Andy Dalton TradeOctober 20, 2021
The Chicago Bears have two veteran quarterbacks on their depth chart who could be better off away from the NFC North franchise.
Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Bears fans hope he keeps that job for many years to come.
Andy Dalton began the season in the starting role, but that was quickly taken away from him because of an injury and Fields' play.
Nick Foles is the third quarterback on the depth chart. If Chicago traded Dalton, Foles could be a serviceable backup to Fields if the Bears needed him to play.
Over the next few weeks, the Bears should scan the trade market to see if there is any interest in Dalton or Foles.
A handful of teams are dealing with injuries or poor performances at the position, and they might see Dalton or Foles as an upgrade over the players they currently have available.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos once again find themselves in a less-than-ideal quarterback situation.
Teddy Bridgewater won the starting job over Drew Lock. He started the season well, but he struggled in the last two games.
Bridgewater threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first three games. He also completed over 76 percent of his passes in each of those victories.
Since then, Denver's offense has stalled out in losses to the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver posted 26 combined points versus Baltimore and Pittsburgh. It scored 24 against the Raiders, but the last two scores in that game did not affect the final result.
If Bridgewater continues to regress, the Broncos may be willing to call Chicago to figure out a price for Dalton or Foles.
At this point of Drew Lock's career, Denver knows what it has in the 25-year-old. He simply is not good enough to lead the potential chase of a wild-card spot.
The Broncos may be willing to give Bridgewater a chance to improve over the next four weeks. Denver plays Cleveland, Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia before its Week 11 bye.
However, if Bridgewater struggles again on Thursday night versus Cleveland, it may be time to work the phones in an extended week.
Washington Football Team
Taylor Heinicke's performances in place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick have not been good enough for the Washington Football Team.
Heinicke has proved in his time as starter that he is more of a spot starter than a long-term injury replacement.
Heinicke's play has been so bad lately that Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the possibility of Kyle Allen taking over as starting quarterback.
"No, I've been very confident in what we've done with Taylor," Rivera said. "I know last week he had his moments; this week, the same thing can be said. Not every week is going to be as productive as people want it to be, as we want it to be."
Washington is anxiously waiting the return of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip injury in the opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fitzpatrick could come back and deliver some decent performances to keep Washington in the NFC wild-card mix, but if the team wants to make a splash, it should go after Dalton.
An argument can be made that Dalton is a better quarterback than Fitzpatrick right now. Dalton would at least be able to spread the ball out, and he is less injury prone. The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick played in more than 10 games once in the last five seasons.
Washington could cut ties with Heinicke or Allen to free up the roster space for Dalton if it were to make this potential trade.
It likely will not happen because Washington has faith in Fitzpatrick, but it is something the NFC East should at least consider to make a step above mediocrity.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with one of the worst injury situations in the league.
Both of their top running backs and their best offensive tackles are dealing with injuries, and Jarvis Landry has missed time on injured reserve.
Cleveland's injury situation got much worse with the news about Baker Mayfield's shoulder. The Browns are hoping he avoids season-ending surgery, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.
Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum. We will see on Thursday night just how much the injury is affecting his throwing motion.
If he struggles against Denver, Cleveland's smartest decision could be to shut down Mayfield and let him get back to 100 percent since the season is going downhill fast.
Cleveland has Case Keenum as its backup, but he has not started a game since the 2019 season. Dalton started 11 games for the Bears and Dallas Cowboys in the last two seasons.
The Browns may jump to the top of the list of teams that need quarterbacks because most other situations are too awful for Dalton or Foles to jump into.
Miami has to see what it has in Tua Tagovailoa and then make a decision after this year, Houston seems content with Davis Mills, Pittsburgh has Dwayne Haskins waiting in reserve and Seattle will get Russell Wilson back in a few weeks.