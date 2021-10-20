3 Ways Packers Can Overcome Growing Injury List

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Two things continue to grow for the Green Bay Packers: The number in the win column and the injury report.

The former is a strong indicator of how good this team is capable of being. The latter is eventually going to become a concern.

The list of key injuries has been long for a while. Head coach Matt LaFleur offered some updates early in the week and few of them were good news.

David Bakhtiari, who has been out all season, is set to return from the PUP list, but it will still be a few weeks before he is in condition to join the active roster. That's about as good as the news gets, though.

Preston Smith may miss the first game of his career. The impact of that is compounded by the fact that Za'Darius Smith is still on the IR and isn't expected to be back until Week 14. Jaire Alexander is, of course, out for the year. That makes Kevin King's injury worse, although he is considered to be "day-to-day."

On the offensive side, rookie center Josh Myers is expected to be out for "multiple games," per the update.

In short, the Packers are dealing with a litany of injuries and still have a chance to compete. That's going to require figuring out a way to continue winning despite the injuries and two games coming up in a five-day period.

Here are three ways they can overcome that adversity and keep winning.