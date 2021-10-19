NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Deandre Ayton and Collin Sexton

1 of 3

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

While Ben Simmons has rejoined the Philadelphia 76ers, his future with the franchise is anything but settled.

Nearly two months have passed since he voiced a trade request to team officials, and he doesn't exactly look thrilled about the fact he's still with the team. But in order for Simmons to get his long-awaited split, Philly needs someone to send over an offer it wants. That apparently hasn't happened yet, as an oft-rumored package from the Indiana Pacers reportedly doesn't interest the 76ers.

"Recent reports have turned up names like Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, for example, but sources say the names floated in those talks came primarily from Indiana's end, with the Sixers never expressing much interest in a Pacers deal or even registering serious talks," Kyle Neubeck wrote for Philly Voice.



The Sixers are swinging big here, and considering Simmons is a 25-year-old All-Star, they're justified in doing so. However, that doesn't mean anyone will meet their asking price, which could create an uncomfortable who-blinks-first game between Simmons and Philadelphia.